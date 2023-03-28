Former Sheffield United player set for awkward encounter against old club after sealing move

A former Sheffield United player who left his previous club following a contractual dispute faces a potentially awkward encounter against them over Easter after agreeing a short-term move to one of their National League rivals.

Kacper Lopata on one of his two senior appearances for Sheffield United: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

Kacper Lopata, who made two senior appearances for United before electing to join Southend, received permission to sever his ties with Roots Hall after complaining about unpaid wages earlier this term. The centre-half has now been unveiled by promotion-chasing Woking, who host Kevin Maher’s men at Kingfield Stadium on Easter Monday.

Lopata’s decision to terminate his agreement in Essex, which was upheld by both the competition’s governing body and then the Football Association itself, meant he was able to leave as free agent although the NL does not follow the transfer window. Woking prepared for tonight’s game against Barnet ranked third in the table and unveiled Lopata on a deal set to run until the end of the campaign.

Aged 21 and capped by Poland at youth level, United manager Paul Heckingbottom admitted he would have preferred to see Kopata remain in South Yorkshire before his decision to pursue a career elsewhere six months ago. Heckingbottom, whose team entered the international break second in the Championship, revealed his employers had rejected an approach for his services from a Polish top-flight outfit earlier that summer.

When the FA confirmed Lopata was within his rights to depart, Southend confirmed they would not be mounting any more challenges to try and prevent the player’s exit. But that did not stop Lopata from appearing to criticise their owner Ron Martin via social media.