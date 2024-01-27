Former Sheffield United midfielder Michael Brown has seen an improvement under Chris Wilder but is uncertain about the club's Premier League future, following Saturday's FA Cup thumping against Brighton.

The Blades were eliminated from the cup at the fourth round after losing 5-2 at home to Brighton, who were 2-0 up before Gustavo Hamer and William Osula scored in quick succession to give the home fans hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Seagulls stamped their authority on the game after the break, scoring three times to leave Bramall Lane comfortable winners. Focus will now turn on Premier League survival for Wilder, who replaced Paul Heckingbottom in December, but Brown questioned whether they can close the gap on those above.

“He [Wilder] has got a bit of help, the directors and the board are trying to give him players,” Brown told Match of the Day. “He’s certainly seen an improvement in energy, the levels and the creating opportunities but they cant give those goals away. The point is gonna be who can they catch? Who is going to be above them?”

United currently sit rock bottom of the Premier League with just two wins and 10 points from their 21 games, leaving them seven from safety. Everton are in 17th and at risk of a potential second points deduction but the Blades will have to outscore and overtake three teams in order to secure safety.

Since arriving in December, Wilder has picked up five points including an excellent win against Brentford and solid draws at Aston Villa and then at home to West Ham last weekend. They head to Crystal Palace on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad