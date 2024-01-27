1 . Ivo Grbic 4.5

He won't have dreamed about conceding five goals on his debut when his head hit the pillow last night but in truth there was little he could have done about the first four of them - two well-hit long-range efforts and two penalties. "Bring back Wes" shouted one fan on the South Stand, which seems a bit harsh on the new man on his first taste of English football, but he could have done better with Brighton's fifth late on as Welbeck's shot squeezed through him