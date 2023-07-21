Former Sheffield United man announces retirement aged 29

Former Sheffield United player Jack O'Connell has announced his retirement from football at the age of 29 in an emotional post this evening.

The defender hasn't played for The Blades since 2020 due to knee issues and subsequent operations. Despite his desire to return to fitness, the Liverpool-born star has now confirmed that he will be hanging up his boots.

O'Connell, who was released by United at the end of his contract in June, shared that his fitness had returned to a level of when he played at the top level weekly, but that his knee would not be able to withstand the 'rigours' of professional football.

Taking to social media, O'Connell wrote: "This is a very difficult announcement for me to make, although Sheffield United fans will already know that for the past three seasons, I have been fighting to save my professional football career.

"Today, I am announcing my retirement from football. I have put my heart and soul into this recovery since my knee problems began in June 2020, but this is a battle I cannot win.

"The conditions that have forced me to make this decision are complex and there will be a time to discuss them in more detail. For now, I would like to assure all Blades fans, and those who have supported me, that I gave it everything. Both in seeking expert medical advice and in following the rehabilitation programmes devised for me.

"There was a time in my career when I scarcely missed a game. I prided myself on my professionalism and my dedication. Even now, in terms of my cardio fitness and my general physique, I am as fit as I ever was when I was playing every week. Sadly, my body will not allow me to withstand the rigours of the game that I love."

O'Connell was part of the Sheffield United side that won promotion from League One in 2017 and went on to play in the Premier League for the side during the 2019/20 season.

In his lengthy retirement message, the star went on to admit that walking away from football would leave a 'void in my life' but that he had made 'peace' with the decision.