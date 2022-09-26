Former Sheffield United loan star makes honest World Cup admission as Nottingham Forest man looks to make up for lost time with England
Dean Henderson, the former Sheffield United loan star, is aware he has to make up for lost time with England after admitting he has fallen “behind” other goalkeepers in the pecking order ahead of this winter’s World Cup.
Henderson was recalled to the England squad following injury to Jordan Pickford for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany over the current international break, which are also England stars’ last chances to impress Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.
Henderson effectively earned his first senior cap on the back of his performances for United during two highly-successful loan spells, but his career stalled following his return to parent club Manchester United and he moved out on loan again earlier this summer to Premier League newboys Nottingham Forest.
And, in an interview with Sky Sports, he admitted: "I think I'm behind at the minute.
"Obviously, last season not playing so much and the other lads have done unbelievably well.
“I knew the best chance to do that was to come out and play football and being in Gareth Southgate’s eye and hopefully leaving a good impression.”
Henderson, who watched from the bench as Nick Pope of Newcastle started in defeat to Italy last time out, has saved two penalties for Forest so far this season but Steve Cooper’s side went into the international break second bottom of the table, with four points from their first seven games.