Dean Henderson of England in action during a training session (Alex Morton/Getty Images)

Henderson was recalled to the England squad following injury to Jordan Pickford for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany over the current international break, which are also England stars’ last chances to impress Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Henderson effectively earned his first senior cap on the back of his performances for United during two highly-successful loan spells, but his career stalled following his return to parent club Manchester United and he moved out on loan again earlier this summer to Premier League newboys Nottingham Forest.

And, in an interview with Sky Sports, he admitted: "I think I'm behind at the minute.

"Obviously, last season not playing so much and the other lads have done unbelievably well.

“I knew the best chance to do that was to come out and play football and being in Gareth Southgate’s eye and hopefully leaving a good impression.”