Former Sheffield United hero given big management job in Scotland

Former Sheffield United hero Nick Montgomery is back in the UK after a successful spell in charge of Central Coast Mariners.

Nick Montgomery has been confirmed as the new boss of Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

The Sheffield United old-boy takes over from Lee Johnson, who was relieved of the post two weeks ago and has since take charge of Fleetwood Town.

Montgomery, who made almost 400 appearances for United, had been the bookies favourite for the role early on and heads back to the UK after 11 years in Australia, with Hibs agreeing a three-year contract with the 41-year old.

The former Scotland under-21 international, who was born in Leeds, left the Blades in 2011 and moved to Central Coast Mariners and, after a spell at Woolongong Wolves, returned to the Mariners, first as assistant boss and then manager in 2021.

The club won the A-League last season and that piqued the interest of a few clubs in the UK, though Hibs director of football Brian McDermott says he’s been keeping an eye on Montgomery for some time.

“I’ve followed Nick’s career for a number of years. As a player, he was a leader and he’s brought that quality into his managerial and coaching career,” said McDermott. “What he’s done as a coach is really impressive.

“He helped rebuild what is now a successful academy and did a magnificent job of bringing through and developing young players. Alongside this, he has incredibly strong coaching credentials.

“He has a real strong, distinctive style of play, is a front-foot manager, and what he achieved at Central Coast Mariners last season was phenomenal.

“He created a strong relationship and camaraderie between the supporters, players and staff, and he’s an excellent man manager which has seen him get the best out of the players he’s worked with.