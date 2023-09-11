Watch more videos on Shots!

Former Sheffield United manager Nigel Adkins has been appointed Tranmere Rovers boss on an interim basis following the club’s decision to sack Ian Dawes after a poor start to the League Two campaign.

Rovers have picked up just three points in seven league games and sit 22nd in the fourth-tier table following a 2-0 defeat at Colchester United on Saturday. It was the club’s sixth-straight loss in all competitions.

Adkins has been working as technical director at the club but has not managed since leaving Charlton Athletic in October 2021.

Tranmere chairman Mark Palios said: “Ian Dawes got the team playing some attractive football but we haven’t been able to convert that into points on the table. Injuries have no doubt played a significant part in that, but football is a results game and I felt we needed someone more experienced at the helm to steer us through this period with a depleted squad, as confidence will be key.

“I would like to thank Ian for his time with us, including his three periods as interim manager during which he won a remarkable seven games in a row, and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Adkins spent just one season with Sheffield United after being appointed at Bramall Lane in June 2015 when the club were still in League One. He was sacked after an 11th-placed finish which saw the Blades end the season eight points adrift off the play-off places.

After his sacking Adkins tweeted: “I’ve met many good people in the 11 months I’ve lived in Sheffield. I wish you well. It saddens me to say goodbye.”