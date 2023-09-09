News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Where Sheffield United rank in Premier League attendance table vs Burnley, Wolves & others

The Blades are off the mark after their latest draw against Everton in the Premier League.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 9th Sep 2023, 15:35 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 16:02 BST

Sheffield United banked their first point of the Premier League season against Everton after a hard-fought draw at Bramall Lane. Summer signing Cameron Archer scored his first goal for his new club on his full debut to cancel out Abdoulaye Doucouré’s early opener.

A Jordan Pickford own goal followed by an equaliser from Arnaut Danjuma saw the spoils shared and both sides finally got off the mark.

The Blades have been navigating their return to the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship last season and their loyal fans have been following them all the way.

Using figures collected by worldfootball.net, here’s where Sheffield United rank so far based on every team’s average home attendance in England’s top flight so far this season.

Average attendance: 73,477

1. Manchester United

Average attendance: 73,477

Average attendance: 62,470

2. West Ham United

Average attendance: 62,470

Average attendance: 61,910

3. Tottenham Hotspur

Average attendance: 61,910

Average attendance: 60,046

4. Arsenal

Average attendance: 60,046

Related topics:BladesPremier LeagueBramall Lane