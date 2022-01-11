The England international, who had a hugely successful two-season loan spell at United which saw the Blades win promotion to the Premier League and then finish ninth in their first top-flight season, has not featured for the Red Devils in the league this season, making his two appearances in the EFL Cup and a Champions League dead-rubber against Young Boys.

The 24-year-old was set to start the season as his side’s No.1 goalkeeper, but contracted Covid-19 in the summer. And as he struggled with the after-effects of the virus, David De Gea established himself in the team – leaving Henderson sidelined.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Blade asked to leave Old Trafford once again on loan in January, but Rangnick has confirmed that he rejected that request.

“A couple of weeks ago he asked me [if he could leave] but I told him I’d rather have him stay until the end of the season,” Rangnick said.

“We are very happy with our goalkeepers but if it’s up to me I wouldn’t want him to leave.”

Dean Henderson spent two seasons at Sheffield United before returning to Manchester United - Luke Walker/Getty

Throughout his career Henderson has never been a goalkeeper happy to play second fiddle, seeking out loan moves to clubs such as Grimsby Town and Shrewsbury Town before making the jump to the Championship with United.