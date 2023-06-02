‘David versus Goliath’ is how some Australian supporters are describing it but, as Nick Montgomery’s Central Coast Mariners have proved time and time again this season ahead of their A-League Grand Final against Melbourne City, biblical events can occur on the football pitch too.

Rather than using money to steer his club into tomorrow’s showpiece event in Parramatta, something the opposition possess in abundance, the former Sheffield United midfielder has relied upon good management, organisation and most of all the confidence to grant chances to the best graduates of its renowned youth programme. It is a combination of qualities which, combined with the fact Montgomery is still only 41 years old, is beginning to attract the attention of chairman in Europe where, if his career continues on its current trajectory, one suspects his long term future lies.

Speaking to The Star before Mariners’ victory over Adelaide in the last four of the end of term knockouts, Montgomery explained how the sporting culture Down Under has made him a better coach.

“Tactically and science-wise, everyone is very strong on it out here,” he said. “I’ve learnt so much since coming over and I’m still learning now. You should never stop.”

But it is Montgomery’s willingness to utilise a youth programme where, after retiring as a player he cut his teeth in the technical area, which has captured the imagination of supporters, journalists and rivals alike. The 20 man squad he named this week is littered with either academy graduates or previously wayward footballers who have found direction under his tutelage. Reflecting upon his time at Bramall Lane, where he made nearly 400 appearances and won promotion to the Premier League before joining the Mariners, Montgomery admits the opportunity former United chief Neil Warnock handed him as a youngster has shaped his philosophy.

“I worked with the lads who were coming up through,” he said, after seeing several complete high profile moves abroad. “I knew they were good enough. All they needed was the stage to show it. It’s given us an identity. All you’ve got to do is be brave enough to put them in - the ones who’ve shown they deserve it.”

(L-R) Melbourne City FC head coach Rado Vidosic, Melbourne City FC captain Scott Jamieson, Central Coast Mariners captain Danny Vukovic and Central Coast Mariners head coach Nick Montgomery pose with the A-League Men's trophy: Matt King/Getty Images

The meeting with Rado Vidosic’s side (kick-off 10.45am UK), part of the same group which owns Manchester City, pits the club with probably the competition’s biggest budget against the one which operates on easily the smallest. Despite the gulf in resources, Mariners finished only one place behind Vidosic’s men in the regular season rankings. But beating City, who lifted the title, will be a huge challenge.

In order to successfully complete it, Montgomery is also harnessing the power of the Gosford community where the Mariners are based. It is a tactic he admits bears remarkable but coincidental similarities to how Paul Heckingbottom works. The United manager, whose progress Montgomery has tracked, made no secret of the fact that he used the passionate support base as a weapon throughout a campaign which ended with his team winning promotion to the top-flight.

“It’s a small community and everybody knows who the players are,” Montgomery said.”They’ve really become heroes to the local community. It’s awesome when you just wander around with the kids or the players go around, and people are wishing them well.”

Nick Montgomery, the former Sheffield United midfielder, is now in charge of Central Coast Mariners