News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe

Ex-Sheffield United star takes aim after proving his Grand Final point

Former Sheffield United midfielder Nick Montgomery has admitted he used what were perceived as undignified comments by Adelaide to fire up his Central Coast Mariners team ahead of a match which saw them qualify for next month’s A-League Grand Final.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 21st May 2023, 14:12 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 14:13 BST

Despite possessing the competition’s smallest budget, the Mariners reached June 3rd’s showpiece in Sydney following Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Carl Veart’s side at the Industree Group Stadium - a result which saw them progress 4-1 on aggregate.

MORE: Monty becomes a very big noise

Montgomery, who has handed more minutes to homegrown players than any other head coach Down Under, also guided the Mariners to a comprehensive win over Veart’s men on the final weekend of the regular season.

Former Sheffield United midfielder Nick Montgomery, coach of the Central Coast Mariners, with his daughter and Mainers' owner Richard Peil: Scott Gardiner/Getty ImagesFormer Sheffield United midfielder Nick Montgomery, coach of the Central Coast Mariners, with his daughter and Mainers' owner Richard Peil: Scott Gardiner/Getty Images
Former Sheffield United midfielder Nick Montgomery, coach of the Central Coast Mariners, with his daughter and Mainers' owner Richard Peil: Scott Gardiner/Getty Images
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking after watching his squad set up a meeting with Melbourne City, Montgomery confirmed: “We wanted revenge because there’s been a lot of talk coming out of Adelaide for the last couple of weeks. There’s a couple of ways to lose. You can lose with dignity and accept you got beat by the better team or you can make excuses. And there were a lot of excuses over the last couple of weeks.”

MORE: Promotion praise from Australia

“I kept quiet,” added Montgomery, who made nearly 400 appearances for United before joining the Mariners just over a decade ago. “We kept quiet. I said to the boys to let their football do the talking.”

Montgomery’s appointment at the beginning of the previous campaign has had a transformative effect upon the Mariners, with the 41-year-old drawing heavily upon graduates of their youth programme having previously worked in an academy role. Veart also represented United during his own playing career. But Montgomery’s presence in the Mariners’ dug-out has led to an explosion of interest in their fortunes among United’s support base, who recently heard him invite his ex-club to Australia for a friendly.

Nick Montgomery has performed wonders with Central Coast Mariners: Scott Gardiner/Getty ImagesNick Montgomery has performed wonders with Central Coast Mariners: Scott Gardiner/Getty Images
Nick Montgomery has performed wonders with Central Coast Mariners: Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

“Even going into tonight people still doubted us,” Montgomery said “I find it actually a little bit strange - but that's football. For everybody tonight, for the fans and the community, I told the boys before the game that they've not only galvanised a club but a community and a region too.”

MORE: United receive invite to Australia