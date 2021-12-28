Sheffield United Transfers: Boss reveals how Covid-19 will affect January plans after confirming vaccine plan

Heckingbottom is gearing up for his first transfer window in charge of the Blades after taking charge last month and is hoping to recruit at least a centre half when the market reopens for business on Saturday.

The former Barnsley and Leeds United chief has certainly had ample chance to assess where his squad is light, given that United will have played one game in the space of 26 days by Wednesday – when their home clash with Hull City is scheduled for – because of Covid-19 cases in the opposition camp.

Wednesday’s game against the Tigers is still hanging in the balance, after Hull called off their Boxing Day clash against Blackburn Rovers at the eleventh hour because of as many as 20 positive Covid-19 cases in their camp.

The English Football League have reminded clubs that they are expected to play if they can field 14 fit and available players, including a goalkeeper. But Hull fell below that threshold just hours before the Blackburn game, and discussions will take place about how many players are fit to travel to Bramall Lane before a final decision is taken on whether to play the game.

“It'll certainly affect our decision-making,” said boss Heckingbottom, when asked about the effects of Covid-19.

“We have got to make sure we have got cover in key positions. Whether that's direct cover with a couple of players for each position, younger boys if we need them or versatile players who can play in a couple of positions if needed.

Paul Heckingbottom, the manager of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“It's certainly under consideration.

“But it’s a situation that we are used to.

“We discussed it last year [when Covid-19 first hit and Heckingbottom was United’s U23s manager].

“‘Can we really afford to let these players go out? They need to be around the building because we don't know what's going to happen with the first team at any point.’

“It's been part of the decision-making for a while.”

Jack Robinson is currently United’s only senior central defensive cover for the first-choice trio of Chris Basham, John Egan and Ben Davies, and played in United’s victory at Fulham last time out with Davies missing through personal reasons.

Asked if United would investigate potential new recruits’ vaccine status ahead of making a decision on them, Heckingbottom admitted: “We would have to, as part of the medical.

“There are so many things asked as part of the medical now. It'll just become part of the process. You would know all that anyway; if they were coming from abroad for example you would know it [their vaccine status] before they came into the country.

“It [Covid] is here to stay so it will become part of our daily lives and our jobs as well. There will be changes similar to that.”