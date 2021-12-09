Kennedy, a highly-rated defender who came through the Blades ranks before being forced to retire from the professional game because of a knee injury, was filmed checking his numbers with a lottery official in a touching video that was shared to social media last month.

It was some birthday present for the Barnsley man, who turned 28 just a few days earlier. He played with England international Harry Maguire in United’s youth sides, but bad luck with injuries led to him leaving United. He worked on a building site recently before his life-changing lottery win.

Kennedy, from Barnsley, celebrated the win with his girlfriend Kay Yoxall with a week’s trip to Tenerife and a long weekend in Dublin, according to the Daily Mail.

“I don't enjoy building sites during the winter so am planning to get away and see the world,” Kennedy said. “Kay can take a break from work so we'd love to go across America, see Australia and also South East Asia.

“We already have New York booked for January. The ideal plan would be never to work a British Winter again!”

It was revealed that Kennedy’s win came from a ‘lucky dip’ ticket, which he won after matching two numbers in the previous weekend’s draw. He matched five main numbers and the bonus ball, scooping him £1m.

Terry Kennedy, 28, and Kay Yoxall, 25, celebrate winning £1 million on a Lotto Lucky Dip draw last month, in Tankersley, near Barnsley. Former Sheffield United defender Terry, who is a groundworker on building sites, discovered the win at work the day after purchasing his ticket. National Lottery / Oli Scarff

“I was confused at first and just couldn't be sure it was a winner,” he added.

“Despite all the checks, it isn't until you hear on the phone that it is a £1million win that you really believe it.

“Making the call in front of my mates and colleagues was brilliant, and I immediately took them to the pub for a celebratory pint.”

His partner Yoxall added: “When he called, I still wasn't sure. I could hear all the lads in the background and felt sure it was a wind up.