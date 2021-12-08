Brewster, United’s record signing, frustratingly picked up a hamstring issue recently just as he looked to be getting going in a Blades shirt, scoring twice in his last three outings.

After missing the Blades’ trip to Cardiff, which saw both Sharp and McGoldrick score in a 3-2 Blades victory, Brewster hopes to be declared available for selection for Monday’s clash with fifth-placed Queens Park Rangers.

And the former Liverpool youngster said of 35-year-old Sharp and McGoldrick, 34: “They’re different players to me in some aspects but they’ve scored a lot of goals and have amazing experience.

“If you can learn something from them, you’re basically winning. Sharpy is a club legend and Didzy as well.

“So if you can learn from them every day, even different types of finishing, then it helps a lot.”

Brewster is one of six senior strikers on the Blades’ books and said of the competition for places at Bramall Lane: “I think it’s helped me.

Billy Sharp, David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“You’re always getting pushed because everyone wants to play. Everyone’s always fighting for their place.

“They’re all your friends but that competition makes you better. Everyone wants to be on top and there’s not a day you can really be off because if you are, and another player is on fire, the gaffer might play him.