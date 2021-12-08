Why former Liverpool man Rhian Brewster is so determined to pick the brains of Sheffield United veterans Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick
Rhian Brewster is determined to soak up every drop of knowledge from Sheffield United veterans Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick, after admitting that the competition for places at Bramall Lane is pushing everyone at Bramall Lane to be better players.
Brewster, United’s record signing, frustratingly picked up a hamstring issue recently just as he looked to be getting going in a Blades shirt, scoring twice in his last three outings.
After missing the Blades’ trip to Cardiff, which saw both Sharp and McGoldrick score in a 3-2 Blades victory, Brewster hopes to be declared available for selection for Monday’s clash with fifth-placed Queens Park Rangers.
And the former Liverpool youngster said of 35-year-old Sharp and McGoldrick, 34: “They’re different players to me in some aspects but they’ve scored a lot of goals and have amazing experience.
“If you can learn something from them, you’re basically winning. Sharpy is a club legend and Didzy as well.
“So if you can learn from them every day, even different types of finishing, then it helps a lot.”
Brewster is one of six senior strikers on the Blades’ books and said of the competition for places at Bramall Lane: “I think it’s helped me.
“You’re always getting pushed because everyone wants to play. Everyone’s always fighting for their place.
“They’re all your friends but that competition makes you better. Everyone wants to be on top and there’s not a day you can really be off because if you are, and another player is on fire, the gaffer might play him.
“So it’s about pushing yourself to be better and that makes the team better as a result.”