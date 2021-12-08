United World is the global network of clubs owned by Prince Abdullah, with Beerschot in Belgium and United joined by the likes of Kerala United, Châteauroux and Al Hilal in its framework.

“There’s a scouting network across United World but it will be club led,” Heckingbottom, who succeeded Slavisa Jokanović as United’s manager last month, said.

“We’ll be looking for players appropriate to us. There may be times we can share information which may become valuable.

“But Sheffield United’s recruitment will be headed up by Sheffield United and where we can get help, we will do. We’d be foolish not to. It’ll be based around what Sheffield United need.”

At his unveiling, Heckingbottom conceded that there may be more departures from Bramall Lane than incomings when the January transfer window opens, with a renewed focus to be placed on the Blades’ youth academy under his charge.

“I’m not approaching it any differently [from previous jobs] apart from there will be more conversations,” Heckingbottom, whose side have won both of his matches in permanent charge so far, added.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom watches his team in action against Cardiff City: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

“Which can only be a good thing. If you speak to any owner or manager, when things go wrong, it’s often because of a lack of communication. The football side of things will be approached the same way.