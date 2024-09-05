Former Sheffield United captain set for Premier League transfer "lifeline" after Burnley audition
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
John Egan may be handed a Premier League lifeline this summer after the former Sheffield United skipper was reportedly handed a chance to earn a contract at West Ham United. The Republic of Ireland international, 31, left the Blades earlier this year when his contract expired, after six years at Bramall Lane.
Egan’s last months as a Blade saw him sidelined with an Achilles injury, ironically suffered away at West Ham’s London Stadium last year, and he has since been said to have trained with United’s Championship rivals Burnley in a bid to earn a contract with Scott Parker’s side.
But a report from WestHamWay has suggested that Egan could be involved in a friendly against Dagenham & Redbridge this week, in a bid to prove his fitness and earn a deal with the Londoners. If successful he would be the second free-transfer Blade to move to West Ham this summer, following former teammate Wes Foderingham.
Egan was also linked with Nottingham Forest after leaving the Lane earlier this summer, after a successful spell that saw the Blades twice promoted to the Premier League. “It's hard to put into words how special the last six years at Sheffield United have been for me, my family and friends,” Egan said after his departure was announced.
“I have nothing but gratitude and respect for everyone that I have come across at this great football club. Two promotions to the Premier League, an FA Cup semi-final and a top-half finish in the Premier League are just some of the high points that stick out, which we all worked so hard to achieve.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.