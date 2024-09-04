Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United hit with latest FA charge after Watford fracas as Chris Wilder makes discipline point

Sheffield United will not be taking any backward steps on the field this season, despite being hit with their latest FA charge following a couple of flashpoints both during and after Sunday’s win over Watford at Bramall Lane. A feisty game, which ended 1-0 to United, saw players from both sides come together late on, with the biggest melee reserved for just after the final whistle.

Although no action was taken by the on-field referee on the day, he is understood to have included the incidents in his match report and both sides have now been charged by the Football Association. An FA statement read: “Sheffield United and Watford have been charged with misconduct following their EFL Championship match on Sunday, 1 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It's alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 94th minute and after the final whistle. Sheffield United and Watford have until Friday, 6 September, to provide their responses.”

Just this week the Blades were hit with an £8,500 fine for the same charge, after an on-field melee towards the end of their EFL Cup tie at home to Wrexham. The Welsh side were also fined £2,000, with the Blades’ standard £5,000 punishment increased because of what a commission described as their “very poor previous disciplinary record - both short and long term.”

The Wrexham disciplinary charge was United’s ninth in the last five years, with that figure now up to 10 after the flashpoints against Watford. But while boss Chris Wilder is keen to see his side avoid ill-discipline, he is also determined that they will not roll over and will stand up to any physical challenge posed to them by opponents this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's how we all want it to look, in my opinion,” said Wilder, when asked about two superb recovery challenges by Vini Souza and Anel Ahmedhodzic that drew huge roars from the Bramall Lane crowd on Sunday. “We want to play but sometimes a big tackle or a recovery run gets as big a cheer as a Cryuff or a player pinging one 40 yards.

“We have to get the balance right. We want to make this a difficult place for opposition players to come, on every front. And that doesn't mean stepping over the line and being indisciplined. But we're here and we're here to fight as well. So, they have to show that togetherness and we did that today.

“With 10 minutes to go, the supporters recognised that we need them just as much as they need us. We gave them what they needed for the first 80 minutes and when we needed that boost and that voice and that level going up, they gave it us. And pushed us over the line.”