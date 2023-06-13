Sander Berge admits he “loves” life in England as he prepares for another crack at the Premier League with Sheffield United next season.

The Norwegian international joined the Blades as their then-record signing midway through the first season back in the Premier League in 2019/20, which saw them riding high and in contention for Europe before the Covid-19 pandemic derailed their progress.

A second season played almost entirely without supporters saw the Blades relegated and after two seasons back in the Championship, they regained their place at English football’s top table with promotion last term - with Berge in fine form, particularly towards the campaign’s climax.

One of a number of players whose contracts are set to expire next summer, as things stand, it is a big season ahead for both Berge and United. Sources within the game expect Berge to assess his options elsewhere come the end of the season while United, depending how their campaign is going, may decide to cash in before that point to avoid their £22m man leaving for nothing.

But Berge, who has previously played in his homeland and Belgium, dropped what could be a hint over his future by admitting he “loves” life in England. Speaking in a promotional video for United sponsors FotMob, Berge said: “At the time I signed for Sheffield United, they were sixth in the Premier League so it was a massive switch and opportunity for me.

“It was fantastic; I mean, a dream come true. It was such a big shock, the tempo and intensity. It was a little bit like: ‘Wow.’ It didn’t feel like the same game that I’d been used to but I absolutely love it over here. It’s been a great three and a half years now.”

After being utilised more as a holding midfielder before coming to Bramall Lane, Berge was thrown in the deep end in English football on the right of a midfield three and has been given even more licence to get forward and cause problems for opposition defences under the management of Paul Heckingottom, Stuart McCall and Jack Lester.

“When I was 18 or 19 I played like a number six in Belgium so obviously I would never be the main man on the stats,” Berge added, “because the goals, assists and dribbles make a huge difference.