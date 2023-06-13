Iliman Ndiaye outlines Premier League approach ahead of Sheffield United return

Iliman Ndiaye is looking forward to the “battle” against Premier League defenders next season after helping Sheffield United to promotion from the Championship.

The Senegal international was the standout player in another season to remember for the Blades, cementing his reputation as one of the brightest young talents in English football with 15 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Still only 23 years old, Ndiaye will be a key man for the Blades if they are to thrive at the top level next season and on a confidence high after helping United to promotion and the semi-finals of the FA Cup in a campaign that also saw him represent his country at the World Cup, is relishing the test that awaits next season.

“I loved the battle when the opposition are trying to stop me,” Ndiaye said. “When I am surrounded and they try and take the ball off me, I love that because that’s when I can show my skills.

“I feel my best ability is dribbling so I try and make the most from it and I know if it comes off, then it attracts players, and I can find others who are free.”

Speaking in ‘Promotion is Soon‘, a special commemorative promotion book produced by United, Ndiaye added: “I love my goals, but I also take as much pleasure from an assist to be fair.

“Most of my assists have involved some form of dribble and then a pass so I really enjoy that part of my game. I really do love an assist. Whatever the contribution, as long as it helps the team, then I am willing to do it. I enjoy both sides of it, it’s all part of football.

“Obviously the assist which people talk about is West Brom when we earned promotion. That goal gave us some relief really because it can be tense in those situations. Once the first went in I think we relaxed, and it looked like only a matter of time until we got another one.”