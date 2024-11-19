Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United’s upcoming opponents are in the hunt for a new manager

Coventry City have a big decision to make on who to bring in as their new manager as they prepare to face Sheffield United this weekend. The Sky Blues recently made the surprise decision to part ways with Mark Robins after seven years in charge and are weighing up their options at the moment as they try and find the right replacement.

In this latest update, former Premier League midfielder Luis Boa Morte, who is currently the boss of the Guinea-Bissau national team, has applied for the vacant position at the Coventry Building Society Arena. According to London World, he has thrown his name into the ring.

Coventry head into their match against Sheffield United on the back of their 2-2 draw away at Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last time out before the international break. They are currently sat in 17th place in the table and are only above the drop zone by one point.

‘Legend status’...

Boa Morte, who is 47-years-old, was part of Marco Silva’s coaching staff at Fulham up until the end of last season. The top flight outfit published a statement in March to announce he would depart for international management: "The Club can confirm that Luis Boa Morte will leave Fulham at the end of the season to take up a position as Head Coach of Guinea-Bissau.

"Boa Morte – who already held legend status at Craven Cottage after scoring 54 times in 250 appearances during his playing days – returned to the Club as First Team Coach following the appointment of Marco Silva in the summer of 2021.

"An integral part of the backroom staff that saw us win the Championship in that first season, Boa Morte was then part of the team that helped re-establish Fulham as a top flight outfit as we finished 10th in the Premier League. Everyone at Fulham would like to thank Boa for his efforts since his return to the Club, and wishes him the best of luck in this next chapter when he departs following our season finale away to Luton Town."

Boa Morte spent his playing days as a midfielder and made 435 appearances in all competitions for the likes of Arsenal, Southampton, Fulham and West Ham, scoring 61 goals along the way. The ex-Portugal international, who made 28 caps, hung up his boots back in 2013.

He has since delved into the coaching world and initially got his first opportunity in the academy set-up at Craven Cottage. The Lisbon-born man then went on to hold positions at Sporting Lisbon, Arsenal, Portimonense and Maccabi Haifa.

Boa Morte was lured back over to England in June 2019 when Silva added him to his backroom team at Everton. He then later followed him to Fulham and helped in the Whites’ rise back to the top flight.

Coventry’s decision to sack Robins raised eyebrows across the Football League and their game against Sheffield United is their first outing at home without their popular former manager. They need to start getting results quick to get the supporters back on side.