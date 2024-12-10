Forgotten Sheffield United man misses Blades reunion at Millwall as former Tottenham Hotspur man returns

Forgotten Sheffield United man Ryan Leonard will miss the reunion with his former club on Wednesday night when the Blades travel to his current club Millwall. Leonard signed for United in 2018 from Southend, after a long transfer chase, but played only a handful of times before joining the Lions on loan.

His stay at the Den was then made permanent in 2019 and the 32-year-old has established himself as a fans’ favourite in London, starting every game for Neil Harris’ side this season. But he will miss Wednesday night’s clash through suspension, after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in a 1-0 defeat to Coventry City on Saturday.

Leonard was filling in at centre-half against Coventry amongst something of an injury crisis but his absence is eased by the return of former Tottenham Hotspur man Japhet Tanganga from suspension, and the injury comebacks of Shaun Hutchinson and Billy Mitchell.