Forgotten former Sheffield United duo almost help Celtic pull off Bayern Munich shock after “disgrace” verdict

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic were minutes away from causing a potential Champions League shock against the mighty Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena - with two forgotten former Sheffield United men at the heart of their efforts. The Scottish side looked likely to have forced extra-time against the German giants before Alphonso Davies scrambled an equaliser in the final minute of stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That sealed a 1-1 draw and a 3-2 aggregate win for Bayern in the play-off tie, after Nicolas Kuhn had given Celtic a dream lead in the second half. But Bayern’s late pressure paid off when Davies bundled home under pressure from former Blades loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers. He and Auston Trusty, who left Bramall Lane in the summer to move to Parkhead, had kept Bayern at bay until that point as Brendan Rodgers’ side looked to cause an almighty upset in Germany.

Rodgers admitted he is taking “immense pride” from his side’s Champions League efforts this season, admitting: “European credibility was always going to be important for us this season.” Sections of the German media, meanwhile, described Bayern as “trembling” their way into the competition’s round of 16, after “almost a disgrace against Celtic.”

It’s fair to say that neither Carter-Vickers, who had a spell on loan at United from Tottenham in 2018/19, nor Trusty - part of a shell-shocked defence that conceded over 100 goals in the Premier League last season - showed too much Champions League potential during their times in South Yorkshire but they are forming a formidable central-defensive partnership for the Scottish champions, who are on course for their fourth successive title this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fan site The Celtic Star hailed Carter-Vickers and Trusty in their post-match player ratings, despite a less-than-complimentary of ‘Crusty the Clown’ for Trusty. Of Carter-Vickers and his 7.5/10 rating, the site wrote: “Not a foot wrong at the back. Much like Kasper.

“Even his last contribution was a desperate tackle that was unluckily blocked into our net. Just could not quite get his men higher at the death as they sought to pin us in for that winner; maybe a higher line would have prevented the catastrophe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But, spent his night marshalling the troops across the box, which was his major influence on the game and done superbly; kept the intensity and concentration levels high as he could before we were undone by a sort of despicable witchcraft culled from some cannibalistic crone in the ancient Bavarian forests.*

Giving Trusty 8/10, The Celtic Star wrote: “Yes, he’s got the necessary physique to rough it at Champions League level. Yes, he’s got the height and athleticism to be our ball-winner. But he’s also got a refined defensive brain – most impressed with his awareness and positional sense; near-perfection, which complimented [sic] CCV’s covering.”