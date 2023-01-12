Players must be protected from pitch invaders but cannot have "carte blanche" to assault those who enter the field, the UK's football police chief has said, following Oli McBurnie’s court trial last month.

The EFL called for a police review after the United striker was cleared last month of stamping on pitch-invading Nottingham Forest fan George Brinkley. The league at the time expressed surprise that McBurnie had even been charged, noting that it was a criminal offence to enter the field of play and that McBurnie therefore "should never have been put in this position".

Chief constable Mark Roberts of Cheshire Police, the National Police Chiefs' Council's football policing lead, said: "Much as we need to protect players from pitch invasions - and the answer to this is for people not to go on the pitch in the first place - equally if there are complaints that players have misbehaved, then they're subject to the law just as much as everyone else is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The appropriate thing is to assess it, investigate it, if it's got to court there's been a charging decision by the CPS that there's a case to answer, and then it's been considered by the court which is the right way to do it.

"We would all agree that players should not be put in the position of being confronted by spectators on the pitch, absolutely, but equally, it can't be that players - and I'm not referencing this case, I'm making a general point - it can't be that someone runs on the pitch and there is carte blanche for players to assault them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fans shouldn't go on the pitch, players shouldn't go in the stands, that makes it all really simple. When that gets blurred then it makes it a bit more difficult to unpick."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United footballer Oli McBurnie, appeared in Nottingham Magistrates' Court last month before being found not guilty of assault by beating. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

The EFL has been approached for comment. Mid-season data for the 2022-23 season released on Thursday showed a drop in pitch invasions of 39 per cent compared to the previous campaign, with many clubs reminding their fans that they would be banned if they ran onto the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts added: "It's welcome that clubs and leagues have said it's a ban for going on the pitch, I think we need to really take a hard line on it because we would all say we never want fences back in football.

"There has got to be a degree of responsibility on the part of fans to do their bit and recognise that the pitch is off limits, it's a workplace for the players. We do need to take a hard line and where people are going on the pitch to threaten, provoke, abuse, then that's a criminal matter and needs to be dealt with that way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When someone runs on, you don't know whether they're going to ask for a shirt, pat someone on the back, punch someone, threaten them, spit at them, run up and antagonise the opposing supporters. By the time you know what they're doing, it's too late and there's generally a reaction from someone.

Advertisement Hide Ad