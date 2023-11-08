Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dozy Mmobuosi, the Nigerian businessman, has insisted he does not consider his Sheffield United takeover bid to have ‘failed’ despite being unsuccessful in his attempts to buy the Blades. Mmobuosi had an offer accepted by Prince Abdullah to take control of the Blades after identifying Sheffield as a “disenfranchised” city.

The deal got to an advanced stage, with Mmobuosi granted a period of exclusivity to complete the deal after handing over almost £9m in payments. But his takeover bid collapsed at the final hurdle of EFL approval and United’s hierarchy, frustrated at a lack of progress and apparent impasse, moved on. Back in May, Mmobuosi insisted he had not abandoned his hopes of taking control of the Blades and spoke of “positive and constructive conversations” with chairman Yusuf Giansiracusa and CEO Stephen Bettis.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they failed to provide a breakthrough, with Bettis revealing earlier this season that no takeover attempts were close to fruition despite some interest in buying the club from current owner Prince Abdullah. Mmobuosi has now founded a club in his homeland, 1472 FC, in homage to the year Lagos was visited by Portuguese explorer Rui de Sequeira.

“Those who know me know I have zero ego,” said Mmobuosi, speaking on Arise News about 1472’s formation. “It’s always been about working for my country, Nigeria. I do not like what’s going on in football and ... if 10 or 20 of me can come and support football in Nigeria, then we can we can build what the Saudis and the other Arabs and the Englishmen have done. So what stops me from doing it for my country?

“I made it very clear that even my bid for a football club here in England was also beyond looking at a disenfranchised city like Sheffield. For me it was more of a national call. Nothing stops Nigerians from any part of the world, wherever we live, from owning something very important. Football to me is important, it unifies people and is capable of stopping wars. As a young Nigerian I want to basically inspire my fellow young Nigerians to see how we can unify and be United for one goal. And that goal is to develop our country, Nigeria.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those aims are similar to Mmobuosi’s stated aims behind his takeover bid for the Blades - even down to his pledge for local Surulere supporters to one day co-own 1472 with him. His new club will begin life in Nigeria’s second tier, with the aim of competing in the top division, and during his interview with Arise, Mmobuosi was asked about his “failed bid” for United.

“I would have loved to avoid this,” Mmobuosi responded. “But let me make it very clear, to Nigerians and to everyone in the world ... I don’t see it as a failed bid. I have not responded in many months, because that’s just the way it should be for now. Let’s see how it goes, and fingers crossed.