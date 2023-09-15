Watch more videos on Shots!

Tottenham face a promoted team for the second match in a row this weekend but boss Ange Postecoglou is expecting a different proposition in Sheffield United from that which Burnley brought before the international break.

Spurs cruised to a 5-2 victory over Vincent Kompany’s men at Turf Moor but the Aussie is not allowing that to cloud his judgement as he prepares his side to face a United team who picked up their first point before the break, in drawing 2-2 with Everton at Bramall Lane.

“[It will be] a little bit different [to Burnley],” said the Tottenham boss. “Obviously when you’re playing away from home it’s different and the way Burnley play and Sheffield United set up is different. It will be a different challenge for us but within that context it will still be difficult.

“Having watched their games, Paul’s got them really well set-up, really well organised. They’re fighting for everything and you know that’s what they’re going to do tomorrow. They’re not going to give us anything or allow us any comfort during the game, so we’ve got to be really disciplined tomorrow in not veering away from our principles or drawn away from the kind of team we want to be and football we want to play.

“They will make it difficult for us and they’re going to try to frustrate us and we’re going to have to be really at our best in terms of our focus on the game tomorrow. It will be a big challenge for us.”