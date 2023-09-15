The Blades have injury concerns over key players such as George Baldock and John Egan, while Will Osula also returned from international duty with a fitness issue. One of that trio will not be fit for the trip to Spurs, with Heckingbottom understandably tight-lipped as to their identity to avoid giving Spurs an insight into his line-up.

Elsewhere James McAtee is in line for his second United ‘debut’ after returning from Manchester City, while Heckingbottom’s midfield options have been boosted by the return of Anis Slimane from injury. With that in mind, we tasked our man Danny Hall with selecting the side he would send out to face Spurs - do you agree, or what would you do differently?