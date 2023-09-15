News you can trust since 1887
Bogle, McAtee, Archer - Sheffield United predicted XI v Tottenham Hotspur, gallery

Paul Heckingbottom has a number of selection headaches ahead of Sheffield United’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow afternoon - some good and some bad.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:58 BST

The Blades have injury concerns over key players such as George Baldock and John Egan, while Will Osula also returned from international duty with a fitness issue. One of that trio will not be fit for the trip to Spurs, with Heckingbottom understandably tight-lipped as to their identity to avoid giving Spurs an insight into his line-up.

Elsewhere James McAtee is in line for his second United ‘debut’ after returning from Manchester City, while Heckingbottom’s midfield options have been boosted by the return of Anis Slimane from injury. With that in mind, we tasked our man Danny Hall with selecting the side he would send out to face Spurs - do you agree, or what would you do differently?

United’s No.1 goalkeeper for a reason. No disrespect to Adam Davies but if Foderingham is fit and firing, as he is at the minute, then he starts

1. Wes Foderingham

United’s No.1 goalkeeper for a reason. No disrespect to Adam Davies but if Foderingham is fit and firing, as he is at the minute, then he starts

I’m assuming Baldock isn’t fit enough to start after missing Greece’s games over the international break and Bogle is a damn good replacement to slot in. Will be tested defensively but also has a bit of magic in his boots when United look to cause Spurs problems

2. Jayden Bogle

I’m assuming Baldock isn’t fit enough to start after missing Greece’s games over the international break and Bogle is a damn good replacement to slot in. Will be tested defensively but also has a bit of magic in his boots when United look to cause Spurs problems Photo: Simon Bellis

Fit after the furore surrounding his hamstring injury over the break, assuming he’s close to 100 per cent he plays. If there are any doubts Chris Basham is a more than able deputy

3. Anel Ahmedhodzic

Fit after the furore surrounding his hamstring injury over the break, assuming he’s close to 100 per cent he plays. If there are any doubts Chris Basham is a more than able deputy

Another question mark after feeling his knee after returning from Ireland duty. If he isn’t fit enough to start it’d be Ahmedhodžić in the middle and Basham on the right

4. John Egan

Another question mark after feeling his knee after returning from Ireland duty. If he isn’t fit enough to start it’d be Ahmedhodžić in the middle and Basham on the right

