21 best Sheffield United fan pictures from the season so far including games against Man City and Everton - gallery

Sheffield United return to Premier League action after the international break

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 8th Sep 2023, 20:00 BST

Sheffield United supporters have stuck by their team during their tough start to life back in the Premier League. Paul Heckingbottom’s side have put in some battling performances so far in this campaign.

The Yorkshire outfit have picked up a single point so far against Everton after they drew 2-2 with the Toffees at Bramall Lane. Their next game is an away trip to London at Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.

Here is a look at the 21 best Sheffield United fan pictures of the season so far as the Blades prepare for their return to league action after the international break...

