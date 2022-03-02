The Blades slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Millwall last weekend and dropped out of the top six following Luton’s win over Derby.

Steve Cooper’s Forest are just two points behind them in the Championship table after beating Bristol City to make it four games unbeaten.

Nottingham Forest's Djed Spence (left) and Sheffield United's Ben Osborn battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Tuesday November 2, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Forest. Photo: Simon Marper/PA Wire.

Both sides are much improved following a change of manager earlier in the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

What time does Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest kick-off?

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest kicks off at 7.45pm on Friday at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest team news

United’s packed schedule in recent weeks has coincided with season-ending injuries to several first team stars, including David McGoldrick, Jayden Bogle and Rhian Brewster.

Forest’s top-scorer Lewis Grabban will miss the match as he remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

Goalkeeper Brice Samba will also serve the last of his three-match suspension on Friday, meaning Ethan Horvath will likely continue between the posts.

Is Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest on TV?

Yes, Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest will be shown on Sky Sports Football.

Coverage will begin at 7pm.

How else can I stay up to date with the match?

The Star’s Blades correspondents James Shield and Danny Hall will be at the match and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.

You can follow them both on Twitter – @JamesShield1 and @dannyhall04.

Who is the match referee?

Josh Smith is the match referee. He will be assisted by Sam Lewis and Matthew Jones.

The fourth official will be Bobby Madley.

What are the latest betting odds?

Sheffield United – 1/1

Draw - 12/5