Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest TV channel, kick-off time, live stream details and team news
Sheffield United will be looking to bounce back from their first defeat in 10 matches and move back into the play-off places against Nottingham Forest.
The Blades slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Millwall last weekend and dropped out of the top six following Luton’s win over Derby.
Steve Cooper’s Forest are just two points behind them in the Championship table after beating Bristol City to make it four games unbeaten.
Both sides are much improved following a change of manager earlier in the season.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash.
What time does Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest kick-off?
Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest kicks off at 7.45pm on Friday at Bramall Lane.
Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest team news
United’s packed schedule in recent weeks has coincided with season-ending injuries to several first team stars, including David McGoldrick, Jayden Bogle and Rhian Brewster.
Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom is expected to provide a full injury update later this week but has already confirmed defender Chris Basham will not need surgery on a knee injury.
Forest’s top-scorer Lewis Grabban will miss the match as he remains sidelined with an ankle injury.
Goalkeeper Brice Samba will also serve the last of his three-match suspension on Friday, meaning Ethan Horvath will likely continue between the posts.
Is Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest on TV?
Yes, Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest will be shown on Sky Sports Football.
Coverage will begin at 7pm.
How else can I stay up to date with the match?
The Star’s Blades correspondents James Shield and Danny Hall will be at the match and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.
You can follow them both on Twitter – @JamesShield1 and @dannyhall04.
Who is the match referee?
Josh Smith is the match referee. He will be assisted by Sam Lewis and Matthew Jones.
The fourth official will be Bobby Madley.
What are the latest betting odds?
Sheffield United – 1/1
Draw - 12/5
Nottingham Forest – 14/5