Sheffield United boss issues big injury update over fitness of key man Chris Basham

The defender, one of United’s most influential players, sustained the damage in a tackle towards the end of the Blades’ 4-0 win over Swansea City and missed the games against Blackburn Rovers and Millwall as a result.

United have already seen David McGoldrick, Jayden Bogle and Rhian Brewster suffer season-ending injury, and any prolonged absence for Basham would represent another significant blow to their promotion hopes.

"Bash is in a brace at the minute,” Heckingbottom said, “trying to keep his leg straight and take all the risk out of it.

“Hopefully he recovers quickly.

“There’s no need for an operation or anything like that. We'll keep progressing him and bit by bit, we'll integrate him back in."