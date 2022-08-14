Everton ready to move for Sheffield United striker after injury to England star

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are ready to step up their efforts to sign Sheffield United’s highly-rated striker Daniel Jebbison.

The 19-year-old frontman has appeared in two of the Blades’ Championship fixtures - but was not in the squad for Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Middlesbrough.

The last week has brought increased speculation suggesting Everton are keen to add the England Under-19 international to their squad after an injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

That has left veteran forward Salomon Rondon as the only senior frontman in Frank Lampard’s squad and the former Chelsea midfielder is reportedly ready to make a second bid to sign Jebbison after a £5million offer was rejected earlier this summer.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke gave an update on the move when he spoke to This Is Futbol, saying: “Everton, I think will be thinking they could maybe bring him (Jebbison) in now and develop him and become a first team regular in the future.

“So yeah, an exciting player and one that maybe Everton are looking ahead to and thinking he could be a player that could become a regular in Frank Lampard’s side.”

Jebbison addressed speculation of a potential move to Goodison Park last week and revealed he just wanted to focus on the Blades.

Speaking ahead of the Carabao Cup exit at the hands of West Bromwich Albion, he said: “I’m not aware of the Everton stuff, no.

“Nothing has been spoken about. Nothing at all. Not by me anyway.