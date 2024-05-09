Everton handed fresh takeover update ahead of Sheffield United clash
A cloud of uncertainty continues to hang over Everton as they prepare to face Sheffield United this weekend. Both sides know their league fate ahead of their Goodison Park meeting, with the Toffees safe from relegation despite losing six points to deductions this season, while Blades already know they will be playing Championship football next season after a campaign to forget.
Off the pitch, United’s finances are not ideal, but Everton find themselves in a much bigger mess. With a new stadium on the way, the Toffees have overspent consistently, leading to points deductions, while they have been waiting for a takeover to go through for months.
777 Partners, who have controversy at their other clubs, had a bid accepted by Farhad Moshiri, but there have been doubts over the American consortium’s ability to fund the club in the long-term. In a fresh report from The Times, it’s claimed Moshiri is set to hold crisis talks with 777 Partners, and he is considering cancelling the deal, with patience wearing thin at this stage.
The report details that if Moshiri does cancel the deal, he will need to fund the club out of his own pocket or proactively search for a new owner. Such a resolution is something Everton fans have been hoping for having been left with little news since the takeover was initially agreed back in September.
Though, Toffees fans aren’t particularly pleased with how Moshiri has run the club, and so there will be fresh concern that they will remain under his control for a significant period going forward.
