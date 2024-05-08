Sheffield United in line for pay day as key player 'set for exit' following relegation
Sheffield United are being tipped to lose one of their key players ahead of next season. The Blades will be expecting to go without some of their most talented players following relegation to the Championship.
Chris Wilder and his staff will be tasked with rebuilding in the second tier, and it’s unclear how much backing he will receive. Given the lack of investment last summer, it seems likely Wilder will have to work on a relatively modest budget, although key exits could help stabilise the club’s finances and increase the summer budget.
For some it will be a case of interest from elsewhere, while others players will likely be more proactive in pushing to secure an exit, given they will want to play at the highest level. According to Fotboll Direkt, Anel Ahmedhodžić could be one of the players who moves on ahead of next season.
Ahmedhodžić has been with the Blades since 2022, making a whopping 63 league appearances and playing a key role in each of the last two campaigns, even scoring eight from the back. But according to the report, the 25-year-old has a release clause worth £17.2million, and they speculate that the Blades will ‘find it difficult’ to keep hold of him this summer. They say a ‘big transfer’ is likely, and that won’t come as a surprise to United fans, but the cash could be a welcome pay day as the club look to prepare a squad capable of competing towards the top of the Championship.
