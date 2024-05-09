Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United fans concerned Premier League scars will linger next season in Championship after bruising campaign

Sheffield United supporters have been promised that the hangover of their record-breaking defensive frailties this season will be banished before the new Championship campaign begins in August. The Blades have shipped 100 goals for the first time ever in a 38-game Premier League season and will break the unwanted record that they currently hold with Swindon Town if they concede another in their final two games.

The Swindon class of 1993/94 shipped 100 goals in 42 matches and surpassing that number would be another unwanted footnote in an embarrassing season for the Blades, which comes to a thankful close after games against Everton (away) and Tottenham Hotspur at home. The goals against column has been boosted by heavy hammerings against Arsenal (twice), Newcastle (twice) and even relegation rivals Burnley (twice), with United’s beleaguered defence constantly under pressure - and not helped by their teammates’ lack of clinical finish at the other end.

That was illustrated perfectly - or not so from United’s perspective - in recent games against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest. United, on both occasions, could and should have been three or four goals ahead at the break but instead went in at half-time level at 1-1 after missing a host of chances, and were picked off in the second half to lose 5-1 and 3-1 respectively.

United desperately need to give their supporters something to cling onto over the summer in their next two games. The fans have generally been behind them, even despite their struggles, and there was a superb show of defiance at St. James’ Park when relegation was confirmed. But at home the cracks are showing, with jeers for Vini Souza from some sections as he prepared to come on against Forest and another final few minutes played out in front of a rapidly-emptying Bramall Lane.

Asked if there was any concern that the scars of this season’s defensive woe could seep into the next campaign, which United will begin on minus-two points after being sanctioned by the EFL for non-payment of transfer money owed, Wilder insisted: It won't hang over until next season, 100 per cent. It just won't. We'll have better players and time to get into the players from a mentality point of view.

“I'll have time to put my own stamp on it. I'll have time to sign players that I know are going to be good and have a strong enough mentality to do it. It won't happen next year. Defensively and from set-plays and everything, there's an incredible amount of work to do. We can't do that at the moment because it's difficult but we will do it and we'll get it right in terms of those aspects of the game.