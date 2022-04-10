Even a former Sheffield Wednesday striker backed Sheffield United over penalty claim against AFC Bournemouth

A good display from United deserved all three points against the Championship’s second-placed team and they could have been well on their way to that had Whitestone made the right call in the second half at Bramall Lane.

Latching onto an overhead pass from Oli McBurnie, Morgan Gibbs-White gtto the ball ahead of Cherries defender Nat Philips who kicked through the Blades attacker in the penalty area.

It looked a penalty at the time and Gibbs-White has claimed that the assistant referee called out for a spot-kick to be awarded.

Whitestone, somehow, thought otherwise and waved play on, leaving everyone in red and white fuming.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said afterwards: “Everyone told me [it was a penalty] but I’ve seen it back and it was worse than described to me. I’ve been in to see the ref but I probably feel worse now. I don’t know why I bother.”

Full time whistle frustration for Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White and Oli McBunie after the draw against AFC Bournemouth. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

And United even got backing from a former Sheffield Wednesday striker over the decision.

Speaking on EFL on Quest, ex-Owl Clinton Morrison after a review of the incident said: “That is a penalty. I don’t know how he can’t see it!”