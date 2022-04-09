Sheffield United: 'Get them down to non-league' - Blades fans fume at non-penalty award in Bournemouth draw
Sheffield United were denied a stonewall penalty in their goalless draw with Bournemouth this afternoon – and Blades fans were understandably frustrated.
The game’s flashpoint came late on when Morgan Gibbs-White was wiped out by the on-loan Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, but incredibly ref Dean Whitestone failed to point to the spot.
Here's how a selection of Blades fans responded to the incident on social media ...
@markbatham: It was nice of the Football League to offer the work experience kid the refereeing job at the Lane today. Absolutely useless.
@Blades_Mad: I mean seriously. HOW?! HOW?! That’s two consecutive weekends where we’ve been denied stonewall penalties.
@AdamFerriday: If Sharp doesn’t play we don’t score simple as that. One of them three major chances falls to Sharp it’s 1-0
@donnyblade8: What an absolute joke that ref was today.
@simon_christie: Definitely the poorest set of officials to oversee a match at the Lane so far this season. Could have been a big win for us but in reflection 4 points from Bournemouth and QPR was something I’d have taken beforehand.
@sufcbill: Two massive points dropped today. How we haven’t won 3-0 I have no idea.
@ryanhobson7: Comfortably the worst officials at The Lane for some time. Abysmal standard of officiating. Embarrassing.
@KopFinest: Get them 4 officials down into non-league.
Adam70433875: Some people just love to hate McBurnie for no reason. You’re allowed to say he’s played well today. If that’s Billy Sharp we say he was robbed of two assists, unlucky with his chance and that he worked his socks off. Strange fanbase sometimes