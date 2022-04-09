The game’s flashpoint came late on when Morgan Gibbs-White was wiped out by the on-loan Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, but incredibly ref Dean Whitestone failed to point to the spot.

Here's how a selection of Blades fans responded to the incident on social media ...

@markbatham: It was nice of the Football League to offer the work experience kid the refereeing job at the Lane today. Absolutely useless.

@Blades_Mad: I mean seriously. HOW?! HOW?! That’s two consecutive weekends where we’ve been denied stonewall penalties.

@AdamFerriday: If Sharp doesn’t play we don’t score simple as that. One of them three major chances falls to Sharp it’s 1-0

@donnyblade8: What an absolute joke that ref was today.

Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United reacts after the draw with Bournemouth at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

@simon_christie: Definitely the poorest set of officials to oversee a match at the Lane so far this season. Could have been a big win for us but in reflection 4 points from Bournemouth and QPR was something I’d have taken beforehand.

@sufcbill: Two massive points dropped today. How we haven’t won 3-0 I have no idea.

@ryanhobson7: Comfortably the worst officials at The Lane for some time. Abysmal standard of officiating. Embarrassing.

@KopFinest: Get them 4 officials down into non-league.