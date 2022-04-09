What Sheffield United boss said about remarkable non-penalty award against Bournemouth

United should have had the spot-kick when on-loan Liverpool man Nat Phillips cleaned out Morgan Gibbs-White in the area, after missing the ball.

But incredibly, and despite his linesman apparently telling him it was a penalty, referee Dean Whitestone waved play on.

United had good chances either side of the penalty shout to win the game, with Mark Travers twice denying Gibbs-White and then Filip Uremović firing wide with virtually the last kick of the game when ideally placed.

“In my opinion, on the big moments in the game, we did more than enough to win,” Heckingbottom said.

“Everyone told me [it was a penalty] but I’ve seen it back and it was worse than described to me. I’ve been in to see the ref but I probably feel worse now. I don’t know why I bother.

Oli McBurnie of Sheffield United appeals for a penalty after Morgan Gibbs-White was wiped out against Bournemouth: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“You go in and just come out more frustrated. They’re not going our way at the minute, those moments, but we’ll save them up and hopefully we get over the line.

“That’s the frustrating bit, we did a lot right and you want other people to do their jobs. When they’re blatant like that, that’s as black and white as they come and they’re the ones that really hurt.”