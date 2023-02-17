Defender Egan made his 200th appearance for the Blades in midweek against Boro

John Egan is looking forward to many more games in a Sheffield United shirt after passing a"proud" milestone for the club in midweek.

Wednesday's appearance against Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane was the Republic of Ireland defender's 200th for the Blades, across two spells.

His first, back in 2012, saw him play one game on loan from Sunderland amidst a defensive injury crisis for United. But his second has seen him help the Blades into the Premier League and then to the brink of Europe, before relegation and two successive promotion pushes in the seasons that followed.

Speaking ahead of his 201st game for United, tomorrow at The Den against Millwall, Egan said: "It's a proud achievement every time you wear the Sheffield United jersey and to do it 200 times is special.

"It's been a fantastic journey so far. I've loved every moment and appearance, and here's to many more. I've improved a lot as a player and enjoyed my football; it's been a special time at the club."

United are seven points clear of third-placed Boro in the race for automatic promotion, with 15 games of their regular season remaining.

"That's the hunger every day you come in, to improve and be successful," added Egan on his hopes for another promotion this season.

"It's a great environment to come into; a great club to play for, and the fans are special.