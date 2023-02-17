Sharp missed Boro game with an ankle injury

Sheffield United boss gives major injury update on skipper Billy Sharp ahead of Millwall clash

Billy Sharp's ankle injury has "settled down", manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed, although Sheffield United's trip to Millwall this weekend will come "too soon" for the Blades skipper.

Sharp missed the midweek defeat to Middlesbrough after limping off during United's 3-0 victory over Swansea last weekend, with an ankle issue.

Allaying fears that the 37-year-old may miss a chunk of United's promotion run-in - when every single available body will be needed, never mind the Championship's all-time record goalscorer - boss Heckingbottom reported no fresh issues from the Boro defeat.

"Just the usual bumps and bruises," he said. "Bill's settled down, which is good. So it's as good as we can hope. He'll be back sooner rather than later, yeah.

"This [Millwall] game will come too soon for him but he's got the usual footballer's ankle; it's had a bit of battering and swelled up.

"I've just left him in the gym hopping and jumping and telling me he's fit. So we'll see how it settles down."

Heckingbottom also suggested Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle is fit after a calf injury, and was left out of the squad for Boro for tactical reasons.

"I named the same squad from Swansea," Heckingbottom added.

"[Daniel Jebbison] came in for Sharpy and I kept the same squad. We know that, when we get everyone back fit and available, I'll be leaving good players out of the 18.

