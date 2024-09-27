Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United set for reunion with former player as doubt cast over Portsmouth boss’s intriguing transfer claim

Sheffield United did not offer trialist Andre Dozzell a deal in the summer before he left to join this weekend’s opponents, manager Chris Wilder has insisted, after his opposite number at Fratton Park claimed that the midfielder chose Portsmouth over the recently-relegated Blades. Dozzell was a free agent after leaving QPR at the end of last season and was offered a chance to earn a deal with United.

He impressed in pre-season, scoring on his debut, but he was notably absent from the Blades squad for their final warm-up game away at Huddersfield Town after being informed that his future lay elsewhere. As The Star reported at the time, it is understood that United’s coaching staff were keen to keep hold of Dozzell and ironically, in an alternate universe, he could have been lining up against Pompey for United this weekend with Oliver Arblaster sidelined with an ankle injury.

In quotes reported by our sister ‘paper, The Portsmouth News, boss John Mousinho said: “It all happened really quickly. We’d been monitoring Andre, but after the successful trial he’d had at Sheffield United and playing a couple of games, we thought going up there was going to be an option for him. I don’t want to go into detail too much, but Sheffield United was an option so we’re really pleased that Andre chose to come down here over that.”

But, speaking on the eve of his side’s long trip to Fratton Park, Wilder said of his former trialist: “Yeah, we discussed it and it ended up being something that we couldn't do. It was a discussion, and I'm okay with that. I'll push, as I've always said, to improve the squad and Andre did really well here. And we did talk.

“But there was something on the table for him there at Portsmouth and he took it, so I have absolutely no issue with that whatsoever. It was his decision to take that opportunity and option and he's joined a really good football club.”

Dozzell signed a one-year deal with Pompey in the summer, with the club holding an option to extend that by a further 12 months. The 25-year-old has made seven appearances so far for Mousinho’s side, who are still looking for their first Championship victory after winning promotion from League One last season.