Couldn't make an impact, Starved of service: Sheffield United player ratings from 0-0 draw at Swansea City
Sheffield United will make the long journey back from Wales with a point to show for their efforts after a goalless draw with Swansea City.
The hosts dominated possession throughout, but United had the better efforts as they picked up their first point of the Slavisa Jokanovic against last season’s beaten Championship play-off finalists.
Here’s how we rated United’s players on the night...
All eyes were on Ramsdale after Arsenal’s latest approach to sign him was rebuffed in the week, but he could have had a cigar on for much of this game. His first save came after the hour mark, a good one low down from Lowe’s shot, and apart from a couple of punches clear he was untroubled
George Baldock 5
Picked up an early booking for leaving one on Paterson, which may have forced him to curb his naturally aggressive game a little
Chris Basham 6
Returned to the Blades’ line-up at the heart of a back four, after years of playing on the right of a three. Good early ball picked out a good run of Brewster, but he just couldn’t get there to take advantage.
John Egan 6
Looked a little frustrated that he didn’t get better contact on a header after rising highest and getting his head to the ball late in the first half. Took a whack late on from his own goalkeeper after Ramsdale came to clear a free-kick, and Ramsdale was fuming that the game wasn’t stopped for him to receive treatment.
Jack Robinson 5
Lined up at left back with Basham coming back in at centre-half and showed good defensive instincts early on to block Latibeaudiere’s goalbound shot
Ollie Norwood 6
Got a bit of joy out of his long passes to send Burke clear down the right early on, as United looked to make the most of what little possession they had. Picked out superb raking balls to Osborn and McGoldrick to get United up the pitch
Sander Berge 5
If he didn’t know what the Championship entailed before, he certainly will now. Was smashed in a challenge by his opposite number Matt Grimes, who was booked, in the second half and seemed to play too deep in the first, coming alive a little to fend off Grimes and then cross for McGoldrick to head wide. Blades will look to him to show more of those moments when the going gets tough
Oli Burke 5
Was a danger in behind early on with his pace, and almost enjoyed an opening when he looked to nick the ball over the onrushing Benda but the Swansea goalkeeper got the slightest touch on the ball. But couldn’t make much of an impact beyond that and was withdrawn just before the hour mark
Billy Sharp 6
Outstanding hold-up play almost saw him play Burke in behind, but the pass just didn’t have enough on it. Good driving run should have seen McGoldrick make more of the chance and a flicked header forced a save from Benda, before he was taken off just before the hour.
Rhian Brewster 5
Not the return to Swansea he may have dreamed about, especially after scoring his first goal for the Blades in midweek. Like his fellow strikers, was starved a little of any service and had to feed off scraps or look to make his own luck
David McGoldrick 5
Looked to curl a shot first-time past Benda in the Swans goal after good work from Sharp, but it was saved comfortably. Couldn’t convert arguably United’s best chance of all late on when he headed Berge’s cross wide
Subs
Oli McBurnie 5
Replaced Sharp on his return to Swansea and received a good ovation, which turned a little when he was booked for an off-the-ball incident while Swansea were making a substitution
Ben Osborn 5
Came on for Burke as United changed their shape slightly
Jayden Bogle 5
Replaced Brewster to see out the game playing on the right wing