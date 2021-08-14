"Huge work is ahead of us" - How Slavisa Jokanovic reacted to Sheffield United's goalless draw at Swansea City
Slavisa Jokanović admits he hopes Sheffield United’s players will soon reach the levels he wants them to be at after tonight’s goalless draw away at Swansea City.
The Blades picked up their first point under their new boss, but were far from their best in south Wales as they failed to find a way past Swans goalkeeper Stephen Benda.
Next up for the Blades is another away trip to West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, and Jokanović said: “We need to keep working hard and I am sure we will start to play better and have more opportunity to win the game.
“We didn’t create enough chances today, I didn’t feel we were in too much danger either. We didn’t create enough to win the game.
“We play what we can play. We are where we are and we are definitely looking for some improvement, to be more competitive. Huge work is ahead of us. We are not at the level we expect but I hope we will soon be.”
Jokanović revealed before the game that Ronaldo Vieira, the former Leeds United man, is expected to sign for the Blades next week, while Liverpool have reportedly agreed to allow Ben Davies to join the Blades on loan.
Asked if work on the training ground or fresh blood was key to getting his reign up and running, Jokanović replied: “It’s both things.
“I can think about new people but I am more focused on how to improve my team. In the first two games we haven’t scored and we have one point.
“I trust my players, they are working hard and today we missed a little bit of energy, but I hope the next game will be the next step and we will have a better performance.
“We need to grow up and show more in the next game. We only did enough for a point, my team pushed to the last second and fighting for the victory.
“It can sometimes be a prudent decision to take the point but I prefer to push for the three points. Tonight we stay with one but one point is not enough for us.”