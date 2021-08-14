The Blades picked up their first point under their new boss, but were far from their best in south Wales as they failed to find a way past Swans goalkeeper Stephen Benda.

Next up for the Blades is another away trip to West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, and Jokanović said: “We need to keep working hard and I am sure we will start to play better and have more opportunity to win the game.

“We didn’t create enough chances today, I didn’t feel we were in too much danger either. We didn’t create enough to win the game.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We play what we can play. We are where we are and we are definitely looking for some improvement, to be more competitive. Huge work is ahead of us. We are not at the level we expect but I hope we will soon be.”

Jokanović revealed before the game that Ronaldo Vieira, the former Leeds United man, is expected to sign for the Blades next week, while Liverpool have reportedly agreed to allow Ben Davies to join the Blades on loan.

Asked if work on the training ground or fresh blood was key to getting his reign up and running, Jokanović replied: “It’s both things.

Slavisa Jokanovic: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I can think about new people but I am more focused on how to improve my team. In the first two games we haven’t scored and we have one point.

“I trust my players, they are working hard and today we missed a little bit of energy, but I hope the next game will be the next step and we will have a better performance.

“We need to grow up and show more in the next game. We only did enough for a point, my team pushed to the last second and fighting for the victory.