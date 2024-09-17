Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United fans send condolences after tragic death of popular content creator confirmed

Sheffield United fans have paid emotional tributes online after the sad passing of a popular content creator was confirmed today. Unitedite Jonny Gascoigne was the founder of the Shoreham View YouTube channel, which has thousands of subscribers and whose vlogs were popular with Blades supporters.

Jonny’s sad passing was reported by his dad Kevin in an emotional statement. “This is without doubt the hardest post I have ever made in my life,” it read. “We are sorry to have to report that our son Jonathan gave up his long fight with mental illness last night. As you can imagine all of us are devastated beyond belief and we are so grateful for the love of our family and his army of friends to help us through this horrendous time.

“Jonny devoted his life to producing amazing memories of our Blades journey on the Shoreham View and his presence on match days will be greatly missed by his thousands of followers., and especially his family. Because of the circumstances of his passing it may take some time before we can think about funeral arrangements etc. but we will keep everyone updated. Thanks for all the love - we wouldn't be able to get through this without you.”

Jonny addressed the subject of mental health in what turned out to be his final vlog, from United’s victory over Watford before the international break. “I just want to say thank you for all the support I’ve received over the last few weeks,” he said. “I’ve not been in the best of places. It’s a strange one because I’ve had a brilliant year really. Mental health-wise I’ve been doing really, really well. But as men will know out there, it’s not always easy to talk about when things do start going wrong.

“So I want to start this video by not focusing on me but by focusing on all of you out there. If anybody watching this is having issues with their mental health or is struggling, please reach out to somebody. There’s plenty of places you can go to if you don’t want to reach out to a friend or family. Great things like Andy’s Man Club, great things like the NHS services that they can offer you and put you through to.

“There’s no need to hold it in and struggle. I know men out there go through a lot. It is very difficult. We promote it on social media all the time, about how it’s okay not to be okay etc etc, but I know sometimes it falls on deaf ears. So again thank you for understanding and being patient and for realizing why this is the first Vlog of the season and why the new show hasn’t been very regular.

“It’s just not been right for me to be doing it with what I’ve been going through. Hopefully now things are on the mend and we can move forward and start bringing out more content for you. Anybody out there who does need a kick up the a**e, just reach out to somebody or someone. Please do, because this world is a better place with you, I promise. Up the Blades.”

The news was met with an outpouring of grief on social media, where Jonny was open about his mental health and, earlier this month, began a daily check-in on Twitter with his followers. Blades podcast Red Half of Sheffield posted: “We are absolutely devastated by this news. Jonny brought so much joy to those that knew him or had seen his videos. Our thoughts are with you and your family.”

Shaun Meakin added: “Kev I have no words. I didn’t know him outside of social media but he was still like a family member. I am devastated by this news so cannot begin to think of how you are feeling,” while fellow Blade Daniel said: “Just want to send my condolences at this tough time for you and your family. Had a couple of interactions with Jonny and his love for the Blades was unquestionable. Sending my thoughts and prayers to you.”

Unitedite Lewis Clarkson tweeted: “A minute’s applause on Saturday is a must ... what a legend. Jonny poured red and white. With us through thick and thin. Rest easy soldier, UTB.”

Kevin has also asked if any Blades fan has a large United flag with the badge prominent that the family could borrow for Jonny’s funeral. If you can help, get in touch with him on Twitter at @kevg1889 or email [email protected] to be put in touch with the Gascoigne family. Rest in peace, Blade.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.