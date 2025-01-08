Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United look to have turned focus elsewhere but have been linked with the in-demand forward.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The race for Sheffield United target Louie Barry could soon reach its conclusion with reports Aston Villa are ‘edging’ towards a decision on their young star.

United placed Barry on a long list of potential targets this month, with manager Chris Wilder looking to bolster his attacking options. The Blades boss was keen to add a player of the 21-year-old’s profile this month, that being a natural goalscoring winger who can also lead the line if needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Bramall Lane chiefs are not alone in keeping tabs on Barry, who emerged on the radar of just about every Championship club after an excellent first-half of the season on loan at Stockport County. A tally of 15 goals in 23 League One games was enough for Villa to cut his loan short and scope out second-tier interest for January.

Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday are among a host of Championship clubs to have been previously linked with interest in Barry but Hull Live now report Hull City are in the race. They claim the Tigers are among a ‘raft of clubs’ waiting on a decision, which is expected to be made soon.

Louie Barry latest

Recent reports claimed Derby County were leading the race for Barry, with journalist Alan Nixon suggesting they were ‘close’ to an agreement. The newly-promoted Rams felt their ability to assure regular starts was a key advantage, with promotion hopefuls like United, Leeds and Burnley unable to make such promises, given the quality of their current squad.

Hull will likely be able to make similar promises, particularly given their previous first-choice wingers Liam Millar and Mohamed Belloumi are both out for the season with ACL injuries. And this most recent report also suggests a positive relationship with Villa chairman Nassef Sawiris could hand them an advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villa have enjoyed the benefits of player development in Hull, with young prospect Jaden Philogene moving to the MKM Stadium permanently before returning to Villa Park over the summer. The Premier League club will be weighing up a number of factors before making their decision, with game-time imperative given Barry was a regular starter at Stockport.

United focus elsewhere

While United were interested in Barry earlier this month, the former Barcelona academy member was one of several attacking targets and club chiefs look to have gone elsewhere. Wilder has been keen to reunite with former loanee Ben Brereton Diaz and the Star understands a second temporary spell is close.

Brereton Diaz scored six goals in 14 games for United last season, enough to earn him a £7million permanent move to newly-promoted Southampton over the summer. But things haven’t worked out for the Chile international at St. Mary’s and he could soon be on his way to Bramall Lane.

Speaking ahead of United’s Thursday evening FA Cup third round clash against Cardiff City, Wilder brushed off talk of medicals but admitted his side were close to a deal or two: “There's been good progress. We're not a million miles off. We'd like to think we will have bodies in for the Norwich game - and before because it's not turn up at 10 for an 11 o'clock kick-off and sign the forms!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There might be a medical involved and hopefully some preparation for that game for the boys coming in. Of course we want them as early as possible, ideally for the week leading up to the Norwich game. There's a lot of things have to happen in terms of getting these boys over the line.”