Debate has raged between Sheffield United fans in recent weeks, with the current boss and a former one at the heart of much of it

Chris Wilder has recently been linked with a return to Sheffield United (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

It would be different if Sheffield United had set their stall out to stay in the Premier League. They didn’t or couldn’t. So here’s the bottom line in every sense - they are incredibly lucky to be picky between two genuine hero managers.

Two managers who have given this hierarchy an infusion of several hundred million pounds and protected the club’s existence. Neither of whom deserve to have their achievements picked apart by spiteful criticism. Because Bramall Lane needs regime change much more than it needs a shuffling of chairs in the dressing room. Without new investment or ownership there will always be unfair pressure on any manager “unlucky enough” to win promotion to the Premier League.

For Paul Heckingbottom today, read Chris Wilder two and three seasons ago (although admittedly the latter did create a rod for their backs with an astonishing ninth place finish initially). The board’s deliberations about swapping them over - genuine, I believe, and certainly no media creation - have led to a distasteful scenario whereby fans, in championing their choice, are sniping at the other. It’s ridiculous rubbish. Both these individuals are worthy of the utmost gratitude and respect.

That’s not to claim current results are anywhere near good enough or to be an apologist for Heckingbottom who knows that in football managers are sacked for less. Or to argue that the owner should be irresponsible and gamble money the club doesn’t have. It’s about a reality check. This is Sheffield United’s chance to bring some sanity to proceedings.

What is the real reason the Blades have made the worst start in Premier League history? Is it because the squad is not good enough? Or is it because the manager is not good enough? If you are answering “yes” and “no” you are certainly on the same page as me and I’d guess many supporters, including that “silent majority.”

In fact, I’d guess public opinion is a major player in Heckingbottom fighting on for now with the owner doubtless sensitive to how a big call on the management would play out - when it would expose the board to the root cause of the team’s failure to compete in the top flight.

As former sports minister and lifelong Blades fan Richard Caborn tells me: “It’s no good dealing with the symptoms, you need to tackle the cause.” Caborn has written to Prince Abdullah expressing exactly that.