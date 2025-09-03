The 22 deals completed by Sheff Utd during the summer transfer window - gallery

Mark Carruthers
Football writer

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 16:57 BST

Sheffield United’s incomings and outgoings during a busy summer transfer window.

It has been a hectic summer transfer window for Sheffield United as the Blades looked to move on from the disappointment of losing in last season’s Championship play-off final against Sunderland.

It was all change at Bramall Lane as former boss Chris Wilder departed and he was replaced by former Southampton and Reading head coach Ruben Selles. Wilder was far from the only key figure to leave the club during the summer as a number of his squad found pastures new over the last three months - but there have been a whole host of new arrivals as the new man in charge of the Blades wasted little time in putting his own stamp on the United ranks.

But what business was conducted during the summer transfer window?

Has joined: Dunfermline Athletic

1. OUT: Jefferson Caceres

Has joined: Dunfermline Athletic | Sportimage

Joined from: Botev Plovdiv

2. IN: Ehije Ukaki

Joined from: Botev Plovdiv | Sportimage

Has joined: Derby County

3. OUT: Rhian Brewster

Has joined: Derby County | Dan Istitene/Getty Images Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Joined from: Nottingham Forest (loan)

4. IN: Tyler Bindon

Joined from: Nottingham Forest (loan) | Sportimage

