The 22 deals completed by Sheff Utd during the summer transfer window - gallery

It was all change at Bramall Lane as former boss Chris Wilder departed and he was replaced by former Southampton and Reading head coach Ruben Selles. Wilder was far from the only key figure to leave the club during the summer as a number of his squad found pastures new over the last three months - but there have been a whole host of new arrivals as the new man in charge of the Blades wasted little time in putting his own stamp on the United ranks.