The 34-year-old centre-forward, whose stay at Bramall Lane is coming to an end after being told his contract will not be extended when it expires next month, has taken great pride from his role as friend and mentor to some of the club’s young players.

But, as McGoldrick told The Star last night, the advice was simply designed to help them realise their potential rather than “get me any praise.”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David McGoldrick has been a mentor to many of Sheffield United's players: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I do take pride from it but I wasn’t doing it to get mentioned,” he said. “I’m a dad of four, including to a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, so I understand some of the things they’re facing and going through.

“I’ve been through pretty much every emotion myself in football. I just want to pass that experience on, because I think that’s important and I’m not the only one here who does it - far from it.

“All I wanted to do was help them and help the team.”

Paul Heckingbottom with Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick: Simon Bellis / Sportimage