The 34-year-old centre-forward, whose stay at Bramall Lane is coming to an end after being told his contract will not be extended when it expires next month, has taken great pride from his role as friend and mentor to some of the club’s young players.
But, as McGoldrick told The Star last night, the advice was simply designed to help them realise their potential rather than “get me any praise.”
“I do take pride from it but I wasn’t doing it to get mentioned,” he said. “I’m a dad of four, including to a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, so I understand some of the things they’re facing and going through.
“I’ve been through pretty much every emotion myself in football. I just want to pass that experience on, because I think that’s important and I’m not the only one here who does it - far from it.
“All I wanted to do was help them and help the team.”
McGoldrick, capped 14 times by the Republic of Ireland, turned professional with his hometown club Notts County, making his professional debut at Meadow Lane in 2004, before representing clubs including Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town ahead of his move to United at the beginning of the 2018/19 campaign. After winning promotion from the Championship during his first season in South Yorkshire, he spent two years in the Premier League before United were relegated from the top-flight.