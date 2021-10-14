The 24-year-old, who left the Blades in 2018 for a £12 million switch to Bournemouth in the Premier League, announced on Thursday he has stage II cancer of the lymphatic system and will begin treatment next week.

Brooks, from Warrington, graduated from Sheffield United’s youth system after joining the club in 2014 following his release by Manchester City.

He went on to make 37 first-team appearances in red and white between 2016 and 2018, scoring three goals.

His former club and team-mates expressed their support for him on social media following the news of his diagnosis.

Sheffield United’s official Twitter account posted: We’re all behind you, @DRBrooks15.

“Get well soon, you’ve got this.”

David Brooks terrorises Sheffield Wednesday defender Jack Hunt while playing for Sheffield United.

Aaron Ramsdale wrote: “You got this Bro. We all behind you [sic]” with a love heart emoji next to his message.

Regan Slater added: “Sending my love bro, back in no time”.

Middlesbrough defender Sol Bamba, who overcame cancer to continue his career, posted: “You got this champ.”

World football’s governing body, FIFA, wrote: “The world of football is with you, David. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Brooks has made nine appearances for Bournemouth in all competitions this season and withdrew from Wales’ October World Cup qualifiers through illness.

The talismanic midfielder made three appearances for Wales at Euro 2020 this summer.

In a statement, he thanked the Welsh FA after their medics helped detect the illness while he was on international duty.

The Wales national football team account tweeted: “We all stand with you Brooksy!