Former Sheffield United star David Brooks diagnosed with cancer

The 24-year-old joined Bournemouth from Sheffield United in 2018 for a reported £12 million fee and was part of the Wales Euro 2020 squad.

Brooks, from Warrington, has made nine appearances for Bournemouth in all competitions this season and withdrew from Wales’ October World Cup qualifiers through illness.

The player has now announced that he has cancer of the lymphatic system and will start treatment next week.

“This is a very difficult message for me to write,” Brooks, who joined the Blades in 2014 following his release from Manchester City, said.

“I have been diagnosed with Stage II Hodgkin Lymphoma and will begin a course of treatment next week."

According to the NHS website, hodgkin lymphoma is an uncommon cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, which is a network of vessels and glands spread throughout your body.

Brooks added: “Although this has come as a shock to myself and my family, the prognosis is a positive one and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back playing as soon as possible.

David Brooks of Sheffield United takes on Ben Chilwell during his Sheffield United days (photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images).

“I’d like to show my appreciation to the doctors, nurses, consultants and staff who have been treating me for their professionalism, warmth and understanding during this period.

“I want to thank everyone at the Football Association of Wales because without the swift attention of their medical team we may not have detected the illness.

“I’d also like to say thank you to AFC Bournemouth for all of their support and assistance this past week.

“Although I appreciate that there will be media attention and interest, I would like to ask that my privacy is respected in the coming months and I will share updates on my progress when I am able to do so.

“In the meantime, thank you to everyone for their messages of support – it means so much and will continue to do so in the months ahead.

“I look forward to seeing you all again and playing the sport I love very soon.”

Brooks made 37 first-team appearances for Sheffield United between 2016 and 2018, scoring three goals.