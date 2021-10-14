Sheffield United boss issues injury update over Sander Berge and Blades strikers ahead of Stoke City clash
Sander Berge will not return to the Sheffield United side for this weekend’s Championship clash at home to Stoke City, manager Slavisa Jokanović has confirmed.
Berge, the Norwegian international, has not featured for the Blades since pulling out of the warm-up ahead of United’s 3-1 win at Hull City last month.
It was later revealed that Berge had damaged a hamstring in his pre-match preparations, and this weekend’s clash with Michael O’Neill’s City will come too soon for the 23-year-old to return to Jokanović’s starting XI.
“He won’t be available,” Jokanović said of Berge.
“He needs more time. The last time he stopped and started, but we need to start one time more and he won’t be available for the game.
“We will see exactly what will happen. It’s not the first time for him and he won’t be available for the next game.”
United will also assess George Baldock ahead of the Stoke game, after the full-back limped off in the Blades’ last game against Bournemouth. Jayden Bogle has been placed on red alert to replace him, while Chris Basham may also be considered if Jokanović and his coaching staff decide his height and presence will be more useful to combat fourth-placed Stoke’s threats.
Oli Burke and Luke Freeman are still not working with the rest of their teammates in training, but Oli McBurnie, Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick are all fully fit.
“They are working with the team and available for selection depending on my decision. I need impact from all the team, not just one or two players.”