Sheffield United can close the gap on Championship leaders Leeds United this evening.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke insists his side must not be complacent after increasing their gap on second-placed Sheffield United to five points on Tuesday night.

The Championship leaders extended their unbeaten league run to 14 games with a commanding 4-0 win at Watford. Dan James scored twice early on before goals either side of half-time from Manor Solomon and Joel Piroe ensured all three points headed back up to West Yorkshire.

Travelling Leeds fans were heard chanting about their prospective Premier League return during the win but with 14 games left, there is still so much to play for. United can close the gap to two points with victory over Middlesbrough this evening and can even go top if they follow that up with three points at Luton Town on Saturday.

Leeds don’t play again until Monday, with their next three fixtures against Sunderland, United and West Brom. The promotion race is far from over and having secured a top-two finish twice before with Norwich City, Farke knows all too well nothing is guaranteed in the Championship.

"If we stop winning points we'll finish with 69 and won't even finish in the top six," he told the Yorkshire Evening Post. "We have to stay on it. If we get over confident or think we're too good for something then we can't win anything in this league. In comparison to many other teams and in the history of Leeds we're probably on a record run but you're just judged after 46.

“To win on the road in such a crazy schedule, do it with a clean sheet and show an excellent level of performance is pretty pleasing. We have to use this momentum and we want to keep going.

“So far, so good. 69 points is outstanding but the judgement is just there in May when we've played 46 games. We want to stay on it. Momentum can change. We also need a bit of luck in terms of no injuries."

Leeds have been tipped by many as the Championship’s standout team but should United beat Middlesbrough this evening, then they would have won as many points as their Yorkshire rivals. Only a two-point pre-season deduction is keeping them from drawing level on points.

Following this weekend’s action, all eyes will turn to the following Monday and Leeds’ visit to Bramall Lane. Wilder admitted his side were second best in a 2-0 defeat at Elland Road in October, but the Blades have improved massively since then and recruited well throughout the January transfer window.

Next Monday’s clash is expected to be a much tighter affair, with United losing just twice at home all season - against Burnley and Hull City. Leeds had been struggling away from home earlier in the campaign but appear to have fixed those issues, avoiding defeat in their last seven on the road.